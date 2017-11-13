ACLU questions how high-speed chase ended in deadly shooting

The American Civil Liberties Union is raising questions about how a high-speed chase ended in a deadly shooting involving officers on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island.

The ACLU of Rhode Island on Monday questioned whether the chase and use of force were justified, why more body cameras weren't activated and why state police haven't released the involved troopers' names.

Police say 32-year-old Joseph Santos tried to speed away from officers Thursday but got caught in traffic and repeatedly rammed another car.

Providence and state police fired more than 40 rounds, killing Santos and injuring his passenger.

The ACLU says it's wrong to blame police without more information, but it's also inappropriate for them to conclude they're not at fault.

Police have said there was an imminent danger to the public.