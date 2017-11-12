Former South American soccer officials face US bribery trial

Three former South American soccer officials are going to trial in a U.S. case expected to provide a window into systemic corruption within FIFA, the sport's governing body.

Jose Maria Marin, Manuel Burga and Juan Angel Napout have pleaded not guilty to racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies.

They are the first defendants to go to trial in connection with a sprawling investigation that has roiled FIFA since it was announced in 2015.

More than 40 other people have pleaded guilty to participating in a 24-year scheme involving at least $150 million tied to the award of broadcasting and hosting rights for the World Cup and other tournaments.

Opening statements at the trial in federal court in Brooklyn are set for Monday.

Defense lawyers had no comment.