Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

SPORTS

Arkansas QB Cole Kelley arrested for drunk driving

Associated Press
Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley was arrested for driving while intoxicated.  (Washington County)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark –  Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley has been arrested for driving while intoxicated, careless driving and other offenses in Fayetteville.

A report filed by the Fayetteville Police Department says the 20-year-old redshirt freshman was booked at 8:47 a.m. Sunday. Bond for Kelly was set at $935 and records indicate Kelly was being held at the Washington County Jail two hours later.

The police report says Kelley refused to take a breathalyzer test. Records indicate an initial court hearing for Kelley is scheduled Monday.

In a statement, Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema says he's aware of the incident involving Kelley and that the university is gathering information.

Kelley played in the fourth quarter in Arkansas' 33-10 loss to LSU on Saturday. He has 1,038 passing yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season.