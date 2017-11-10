Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MILITARY

Melania Trump scheduled to visit military families in Alaska

Associated Press

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska –  First Lady Melania Trump is scheduled to visit with military families a Friday in Alaska as she returns from Asia.

She will get a chance to see military programs for youth at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, including a program where children read to pets to enhance their reading skills.

The first lady accompanied President Donald Trump on a visit to South Korea and China.

Her visit to the base in Anchorage will come during a refueling stop on her way back to Washington, D.C. The president continues his travels in Asia.