Man accused of shooting, wounding officers found dead

Authorities say a man accused of shooting and wounding two police officers in Tennessee has been found dead.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the body of 58-year-old Hugh Kyle Hurd of Kingsport was found Thursday evening after he exchanged gunfire with officers.

Officials say police went to his home after getting a complaint that he was threatening to harm himself and others. The Kingsport Times-News reports Hurd barricaded himself in the home for more than two hours before exiting, firing at officers and retreating back inside. A team of officers later found his body.

The bureau says two officers were hit by gunfire. One was treated and released and the other remains hospitalized.

Authorities initially said Hurd had been taken into custody. Officials said Hurd's body will be sent for autopsy to determine his cause of death.

___

Information from: Kingsport Times-News, http://www.timesnews.net