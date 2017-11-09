Baltimore gang member admits to killing witness in 2013

A Baltimore gang member has admitted to killing a witness to prevent him from testifying against a fellow member of the Black Guerilla Family gang, which deals in heroin in the area.

A U.S. attorney's office statement says 25-year-old Wesley Jamal Brown pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to participate in a racketeering enterprise.

As part of the agreement, prosecutors say Brown admitted to fatally shooting 22-year-old Moses Malone in Baltimore in 2013. Malone was due to testify against Norman Handy, who Malone said had robbed and shot him. Handy later pleaded guilty to robbery.

Prosecutors say they expect Brown to receive 30 to 35 years in federal prison when he is sentenced in February.

Brown is the half-brother of former University of Maryland running back Wes Brown.