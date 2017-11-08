Police: Man shoots 2 officers; later found dead

Authorities say a man shot two police officers and was later found dead behind a home south of Atlanta.

Forest Park police Sgt. Kelli Flanigan said two officers were shot during an encounter with 30-year-old Jacob Bailey just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Flanigan said Bailey died from a gunshot wound, but she declined to say who fired the shot.

Flanigan said one officer was shot in the neck and was in surgery, while the other was shot in the leg and was in stable condition. Both were expected to survive.

Forest Park police Maj. Chris Matson told WSB-TV Bailey got in a shootout with the officers when they tried to pull him over for reckless driving. Matson said Bailey's body was later found behind a nearby house.