Pennsylvania state trooper saved his own life after shootout, officials say

A Pennsylvania state trooper remains hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday after he was shot several times during a traffic stop, but likely saved his own life by using a tourniquet he carried on him, officials said.

State Police Captain Richard D'Ambrosio said at a news conference Cpl. Seth J. Kelly, a 13-year veteran, suffered gunshot wounds to his neck and shoulder area and to his leg. Kelly is to undergo another surgery Wednesday to remove a bullet, D'Ambrosio said.

"As of now, we do not know how many times he was struck," he said, adding that Kelly is certainly "not out of the woods."

Kelly carried a tourniquet on his belt, and used it after he was shot multiple times, applying it to one of his wounds "more than likely saving his own life," according to D'Ambrosio

The shooting took place after Kelly was helping another trooper arrest a motorist they suspected of driving under the influence when a fight broke out, FOX29 reported .

"The troopers were in a knock-down, drag-out fight along the side of the road with vehicles speeding by them, and it got very, very violent," D'Ambrosio said after viewing a video of the altercation.

The suspect, identified by police as 22-year-old Daniel Khalil Clary, of Effort, grabbed a gun from his car and opened fire, hitting Kelly, police said.

"Clary was tased, fell down but then it had no affect on him," D'Ambrosio said. "Then Clary run to front of car and pulled out a gun. He got on roof of car and fired at both troopers."

Both troopers returned fire, hitting Clary, who then drove himself to the hospital, officials said.

The 22-year-old remains hospitalized, and has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated assault and other related offenses.