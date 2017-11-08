Officials release name of wounded Pennsylvania state trooper

Authorities have identified a Pennsylvania State Police trooper who was shot several times during a traffic stop and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said Wednesday that Cpl. Seth J. Kelly, a 13-year veteran, suffered gunshot wounds to his neck and shoulder area and to his leg. He's set to undergo another surgery to remove a bullet.

State police Capt. Richard D'Ambrosio said Kelly was helping another trooper arrest a motorist they suspected of driving under the influence when a fight broke out. He said the suspect grabbed a gun from his car and opened fire, hitting Kelly. Both troopers returned fire, hitting the suspect, who then drove himself to the hospital.

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Daniel Khalil Clary, of Effort, who remains hospitalized. He's charged with attempted homicide and other offenses. He doesn't have an attorney who can comment on the case.