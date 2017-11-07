Texas church victims receive offer of covered funeral costs

The Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) has offered to pay for the funeral service costs of all the victims in Sunday’s deadly church shooting in Texas, Fox News has learned.

Twenty-six people were killed and 20 others injured after the shooter, Devin Kelley, stormed into First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs with a Ruger AR rifle and started firing at the congregation.

SBC president Steve Gaines, who heads the network of Christian churches, told Fox News that he was meeting with the church pastor, Frank Pomeroy, on Tuesday to offer up any needed resources.

Pomeroy and his wife were out of town on the day of the shooting but their 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle, was one of the victims killed in the tragedy.

Also, one unknown member of the SBC has offered to completely rebuild the church following the attack.

The deadly rampage in Texas was the deadliest church shooting in modern U.S. history and the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

Kelley was previously enlisted in the U.S. Air Force before being court-martialed in 2012 for assaulting his wife and child and ultimately discharged in 2014 for bad conduct, law enforcement officials have said.

However, his criminal history was never submitted to the FBI database like it was supposed to, which allowed Kelley to purchase guns.

Following the shooting, Kelley was confronted by a nearby resident who also had a gun and was shot at least twice. The man chased the suspect down the road in a truck before Kelley ultimately lost control and drove off the road. Authorities later found the shooter dead on the scene with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

