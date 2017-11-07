FOX NEWS FIRST: Election Day - Trump, Brazile bombshell loom in key governor races

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017:

Election Day: Trump, Brazile shocker loom in key Virginia, New Jersey gubernatorial races

Questions surround oversight that enabled Texas church shooter to buy weapons

New memos cast further doubt on James Comey's credibility in Hillary Clinton email case

"Special Report" Exclusive: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe vows Japan and the U.S. will work together against North Korean threats

Report: Harvey Weinstein paid investigators, Mossad agents to prevent sex allegations from becoming public

THE LEAD STORY: Democrats have worked feverishly all year to make nearly every local election a referendum on President Trump – and today's gubernatorial races are no exception. The Trump factor looms large in the marquee Virginia gubernatorial race, where Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and his allies have churned out mailers and ads tying Republican rival Ed Gillespie to the Trump White House at every turn ... However, the Trump-referendum strategy has not been particularly successful for Democrats in the House special elections so far this year. But this time, polls in New Jersey and Virginia’s gubernatorial races show the Democratic candidates in the lead. In New Jersey, Democratic nominee Phil Murphy holds a substantial lead over Republican Kim Guadagno.

But the race in Virginia is considerably tighter. According to the latest Fox News Poll released Monday, Northam holds a 5-point edge over Gillespie, who says there is “no doubt” the polls are close. Democrats are also wary of another factor - Hillary Clinton and her baggage of scandals. Some Democrats are worried that former interim DNC Chair Donna Brazile and her new book's scathing criticism of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign and revelations that the nomination was "rigged" in Clinton's favor against Bernie Sanders will impact today's elections.

DEADLY OVERSIGHT: Critics are wondering how the U.S. Air Force could have neglected to report Texas church shooter Devin Kelley’s domestic violence conviction to the FBI, leaving the door open for him to buy weapons ... Kelley killed at least 26 people Sunday when he opened fire at a church in Sutherland Springs. He had previously served in the U.S. Air Force until 2014, when he received a bad conduct discharge from the military. Kelley had been court-martialed in 2012 for assaulting his wife and reportedly fracturing his stepson’s skull on purpose and was convicted on two charges of domestic assault. Even though it was required by the Pentagon, Kelley’s conviction wasn’t submitted to the FBI’s Criminal Justice Investigation Services Division for inclusion in the National Criminal Information Center - the database that is used to conduct background checks on would-be gun purchasers.

WILL COMEY EVER BE CALLED BACK TO THE HILL? Newly-released memos show that former FBI Director James Comey softened his language between an early draft and the final copy of his statement closing out the Hillary Clinton email case ... In a draft dated May 2, 2016, Comey accused the former secretary of state of being "grossly negligent" in handling classified information. But in a subsequent draft dated June 10, 2016, he modified his statement to claim that Clinton had been "extremely careless." Comey stuck to that modified language when he announced in July 2016 that there would be no charges against Clinton. This may only further fuel some lawmakers' desire to have Comey return to Capitol Hill and address some inconsistencies in his testimony.

Flashback: Comey drafted letter on Clinton email investigation before completing interviews, FBI confirms

"SPECIAL REPORT" EXCLUSIVE: Japanese Prime Minister Shizo Abe insisted the United States and Japan will work together to respond to North Korea's nuclear threat ... “Under this very strong U.S.-Japan alliance whenever an attack is made on Japan, Japan and the U.S. will firmly work closely together to respond to those threats and we have been confirming this," Abe told "Special Report" anchor Bret Baier in an exclusive interview. The prime minister explained that peace talks with North Korea have not been effective for Japan. "North Korea has used those talks just to gain time to further develop the nuclear program as well as missiles," Abe said. "So North Korean dialogue just for the purpose of dialogue is meaningless. That is our experience." Abe's comments came as President Trump traveled to South Korea to meet with President Moon Jae-in and called North Korea a "worldwide threat" that requires "worldwide action." However, Trump also called on North Korea to “come to the table” and "make a deal."

WEINSTEIN'S 'ARMY' EXPOSED: Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein spent more than a year using private investigators to track actresses and journalists in an effort to stop his predatory behavior from going public, according to a new "New Yorker" report ...The latest "New Yorker" article is by journalist Ronan Farrow, who wrote the initial exposé on Weinstein. It alleges that Weinstein hired firms like Black Cube, which is largely made up of former officers from Mossad and other Israeli intelligence agencies, to look into women who could potentially go on the record about his sexual harassment and assault -- and to look into journalists working on similar stories, including Farrow himself. The goal: to “target” and suppress anyone who might come forward to ruin Weinstein's reputation, the article said.

Weinstein expelled from Television Academy

AS SEEN ON FOX NEWS

TRUMP TAX PLAN VOW: "This is a pass-fail exercise. It's critical to the economy and we're going to get it done." – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," discussing President Trump's tax reform plan and its chances of being executed. WATCH

DEMS EATING THEIR OWN: "This is the chickens coming home to roost on their identity politics, their race-baiting. Now, they're eating their own on those very issues." – Townhall's Katie Pavlich, on "Outnumbered," sounding off turmoil in the Democratic Party surrounding Donna Brazile's new book. WATCH

ACROSS THE NATION

As kidnapped American professor's health deteriorates, pressure on Pakistan again mounts.

Horrific pics show tiger mauling zookeeper.

US college grad disappears in Peru while on backpacking trip, no contact since Sept. 28.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

GOP tax plan would abandon homeowners: Realogy CEO.

Trump in South Korea: Whirlpool, Qualcomm and the bitter trade battle.

Saudi Arabia anti-corruption sweep: How will surprise probe affect Aramco IPO?

NEW IN FOX NEWS OPINION

I'm a conservative and I hate the Republican tax plan.

Democrat and ex-CIA agent: Trump needs to focus on Making America Feel Good Again.

Veterans and their service dogs: Keep your paws off.

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

Marilyn Manson pretends to shoot at audience with fake rifle at San Bernardino concert.

Alec Baldwin make unsubstantiated claim that Melania Trump likes his SNL impression.

Taylor Swift threatens lawsuit over 'defamatory' article linking her to white supremacists.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Black Friday 2017 deals and promotions.

New orangutan species discovered, but could soon be extinct.

Lamborghini Terzo Millennio concept electric car unveiled, hints at Lambo's future.

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Texas Church Massacre: We'll continue to have the latest developments from the scene throughout the day on all Fox News platforms!

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch reflects on the Texas church massacre; former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer sounds off on President Trump's trip to Asia, the pivotal gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey and more; and Judge Andrew Napolitano breaks down the latest in the Sen. Robert Menendez corruption trial.

Special Report, 6 p.m. ET: Bret is on the ground and on the scene on President Trump's trip to Asia with live analysis and breaking news.

Fox News @ Night, 11 p.m. ET: Vice President Mike Pence sits down with Shannon Bream before his visit to comfort victims of the Texas church massacre.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski breaks down the president's trip to Asia; Marc Short, White House Director of Legislative Affairs, discusses his upcoming meeting with Senate Democrats on tax reform; and Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi discusses why he opposes Trump's tax reform plan.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Jeff Campbell, former Burger King CEO, and Robert Murray, CEO of Murray Energy Corporation, talk tax reform prognosis.

Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Noon ET - White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney addresses spending concerns over the GOP tax plan.

On Fox News Radio:

CHECK IT OUT - Fox News Radio has launched the Fox News Rundown! This long-form podcast features insights from top newsmakers, along with reporters and contributors from across all Fox News Channel platforms. All episodes of this podcast can be found at: www.foxnewsrundown.com. Want it sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

#OnThisDay

1991: Magic Johnson announces that he has tested positive for HIV, and is retiring from the NBA.

1954: CBS News' Face the Nation premieres with Ted Koop as host; the guest was Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy.

1917: Russia's Bolshevik Revolution takes place as forces led by Vladimir Ilyich Lenin overthrow the provisional government of Alexander Kerensky.

Thank you for joining us on Fox News First! Enjoy your day and we'll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday morning.