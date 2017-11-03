Florida man accused of running over friend in parking garage

A Florida man is accused of running over and killing his friend in a parking garage.

Orlando police tell news outlets that surveillance video shows 25-year-old William Aloupis walking out of an elevator in the downtown Orlando parking garage with two friends Wednesday morning.

The report says Jonathan Anglada sat against a wall while Aloupis went with Matthew Molina to get the car. Aloupis put the car in reverse and backed toward where Anglada was sitting. The car moved forward, then reversed again, pinning Anglada.

They put him in the car and flagged down an Orlando firetruck. Anglada was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Aloupis is charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence. Jail records don't list a lawyer.