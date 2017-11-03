Baltimore woman says she was assaulted with wooden boards by pack of teens on Halloween

A Baltimore woman says she's “lucky to be alive” after being beaten with wooden boards and sticks by a pack of teens on Halloween night.

The vicious group of around 10 to 15 juveniles committed at least three other attacks that night in the South Baltimore area, a city councilman said, and police also believe the incidents are related.

"They started hitting me with the wood, in the knees, a lot in my face," the woman, who did not reveal her identity, told WBAL.

The woman said she was walking to a restaurant to meet friends when around 10 teenagers emerged from an alley and randomly started pummeling her.

"I feel lucky to be alive. It could have been a lot worse," she said.

Police told the station that eight people were assaulted and robbed in the incidents.

"The time that these incidents took place, the suspects that were involved all fit the same general description and pattern," Baltimore Police Chief Spokesman T.J. Smith said.

The woman said she was surrounded and suffered a broken eye socket and nose and sustained cuts on her knees.

"I had a red down-like vest on, so they grabbed the back of my vest and then held me, and then out in front of them came six young women with wood pieces that were like maybe an inch thick and about three feet long," she told WBAL, adding that her attackers were "cowards."

The attack ended when a stranger came up to scare the teenagers off.

"A couple of blows too hard I realized I couldn't stand up anymore, so I went to the ground on my knees," the victim said. "By the time I was on the ground, I was screaming and begging for them to stop."

Her cell phone was taken in the attack, and City Councilman Eric Costello is pleading for the public to come forward with information about the teenagers.

"I wish more people would take responsibility for knowing where their children are and what they're doing because it's pretty unfortunate to see kids at this age committing these types of crimes," the woman’s boyfriend, Jeff Brown, told WBAL.