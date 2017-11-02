Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

TERROR

Student injured in NYC terror attack went to school the next day to keep perfect attendance record

Washington Examiner
Authorities respond near a damaged school bus Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. A motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people on Tuesday police and witnesses said. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Authorities respond near a damaged school bus Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. A motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people on Tuesday police and witnesses said. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)  (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A 17-year-old student who was injured in the New York City terror attack on Tuesday went to school the next day to keep his perfect attendance record.

“He was working on 100 percent perfect attendance,” New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina told an ABC affiliate.

The teenager was on a school bus that was hit by the suspect’s truck near Stuyvesant High School.

A 14-year-old girl who was on the bus remains in the hospital with a fractured hip, internal bleeding, and a laceration to the liver. The collision also injured two adults.

Read more from the Washington Examiner.