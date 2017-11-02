Federal court jury picked for Bundy standoff trial in Nevada

A jury has been picked for the trial of rancher Cliven Bundy, two sons and one other co-defendant on federal charges stemming from an April 2014 armed standoff with federal agents.

U.S. Attorney's office spokeswoman Trisha Young said the judge, prosecutors and defendants finished Thursday choosing a panel of 12 jurors and four alternates to hear what is expected to be a four-month trial.

Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday.

Bundy, sons Ryan and Ammon Bundy, and Ryan Payne of Montana are accused of conspiring to lead a self-styled militia that stopped federal agents at gunpoint from enforcing court orders to remove Bundy cattle from public rangeland near Bunkerville, Nevada.

Bundy refused for years to pay grazing fees to a federal government that he maintains has no authority over land in the states.