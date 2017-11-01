'Multiple parties down' in Colorado Walmart shooting, police say

Police in suburban Denver said Wednesday a shooting at a Walmart Super Center had left "multiple parties down" and urged residents to avoid the area.

Thornton Police reported the shooting at approximately 6:30 p.m. local time. They had no further details about the number of casualties.

Twitter users posted videos of the evacuated store and multiple emergency vehicles responding to the store.

The Walmart Super Center is part of a shopping center that includes restaurants and a movie theater. It is located off Interstate 25 in Thornton, which is north of downtown Denver.

