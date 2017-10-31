Parent barricades self, other person in California classroom

Authorities say a parent has barricaded himself in a Southern California elementary school classroom with at least one other person.

Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback tells KCAL-TV that the incident at Castle View Elementary School was reported shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Railsback says the other person in the room with the parent is believed to be an adult but it's not known if it is a teacher, another parent or a school staffer.

Railsback says it's not known if the parent has a weapon.

The police spokesman says most of the school has been evacuated and the area where the barricade is occurring has been isolated.