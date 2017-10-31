NYPD responds to reports of shooting near prestigious Lower Manhattan high school

The New York City Police Department is responding to reports of a shooting in Lower Manhattan Tuesday, a few blocks from the World Trade Center Memorial.

It was not immediately clear how many people were hurt.

Police tweeted that one person has been taken into custody and "no others outstanding."

Witnesses reportedly told local media that a vehicle drove down a popular bike path and hit pedestrians and people biking. Witnesses also said the incident may have been caused by a fight between two truck drivers.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has been briefed on the situation, and is heading to the scene. The mayor's press secretary tweeted there was "NO active threat."

Singer Josh Groban posted video near the scene, noting "the quick response from our amazing NYPD and NYFD."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.