The Latest: Officer details alleged rape by football players

The Latest on rape charges filed against two University of South Dakota football players. (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

Police say two University of South Dakota football players accused of rape burst into a bedroom where another teammate was having consensual sex with a woman and sexually assaulted her.

An affidavit by Vermillion Police Lt. Crystal Brady says the alleged attack Oct. 22 happened at an off-campus residence that suspects Danny Rambo and Dale Williamson share with teammate Adam Harris.

Rambo and Williamson were charged with felony rape Monday. They do not have listed attorneys.

Brady says the victim told her Rambo and Williamson entered the bedroom where she was having consensual sex with Harris and assaulted her. Brady says the alleged attack was reported by someone other than the victim.

Harris has not been charged in the attack.

The university suspended all three players for last Saturday's game against Southern Illinois for unspecified violations of team rules.

___

7:50 a.m.

Two University of South Dakota football players have been charged with second-degree rape in an alleged assault this month at an off-campus residence.

Police in Vermillion, South Dakota, say Danny Rambo and Dale Williamson turned themselves in without incident Monday.

School officials say they received a complaint last week about the Oct. 22 alleged attack and turned it over to police.

University president James W. Abbott says the school is assisting police following the "very troubling accusation."

The school's website says Rambo is a junior defensive back from Texarkana, Texas, who was an honorable mention in the Missouri Valley Football Conference selection in 2016. Williamson, from Donalsonville, Georgia, is a sophomore defensive back who played in five games last year.

Police say the investigation continues.