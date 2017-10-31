Gunman wanted in deadly University of Utah shooting also sought in Colorado homicide

A gunman suspected of shooting and killing a University of Utah student Monday night is wanted in Colorado for another murder, police revealed Tuesday, as they continue a dragnet for the suspected killer.

Austin Boutain, 24, allegedly shot and killed ChenWei Guo, an international student at the university, during an attempted carjacking at the mouth of Red Butte Canyon, officials said. University of Utah police chief Dale Brophy said at a news conference on Tuesday that Boutain and his wife, Kathleen Boutain, are also wanted in Golden, Colo. for an unrelated homicide that happened last week.

Kathleen Boutain was booked into Salt Lake County Jail for unrelated drug and theft charges. She was treated for unknown injuries after Monday night’s incident.

Police received a call just after 8 p.m. from Boutain’s wife saying her husband assaulted her while they were camping in Red Butte Canyon, prompting an hours-long lockdown on the University of Utah’s campus. When officers arrived, they received a separate call about a shooting. Guo was found shot dead inside the car. Police launched a search through the foothills above Red Butte Garden, deploying armored vehicles and sniper teams in the area.

"It's going to be a tough search," Salt Lake City chief Mike Brown said.

Brown added authorities located Boutain’s camp site where they found a rifle and ammunition cans. He believes the couple had been staying there for the last day or two. Police initially released details of a pickup truck with a Colorado license plate, but now believe Boutain is not in possession of the vehicle.

Boutain has several tattoos, including a teardrop and a cross tattoo on his face, and others on his neck and arm. He was wearing all black clothing at the time of the murder. Brown reiterated Boutain is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Guo, who was from China, was a pre-computer science major and worked as a peer adviser at the school’s International Student and Scholar Services Office, the university’s president, David W. Pershing, said in a statement, according to FOX13. Pershing described the shooting as a “senseless and random act of violence.” The school’s dean said students described Guo as “outgoing charming, creative and smart” and very engaged in the university.

Pershing added the university is working to bring Guo’s family to Utah.

University officials issued an alert on campus around 9 p.m. saying: “Shots fired. Red Butte Canyon. Shelter in Place.” The lockdown was lifted six hours later, but classes were canceled on Halloween. Facilities and services will be open on campus, police said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.