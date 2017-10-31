3 Dartmouth professors subjects of state attorney general 'sexual misconduct' probe

The New Hampshire state attorney general said Tuesday he is probing allegations of sexual misconduct against three Dartmouth professors.

The announcement came a week after Dartmouth said it was investigating potential “serious misconduct” against the three educators without clarification.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said his investigation is based on information provided by the Ivy League school.

“This office has engaged in a dialogue with Dartmouth College and we have learned from the College that it has received allegations of sexual misconduct,” MacDonald said.

The three professors are Todd Heatherton, Bill Kelley and Paul Whalen according to officials. They are members of the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences at the Hanover school.

“It is important to remember that investigations are ongoing, with no official findings yet produced,” Dartmouth president Phil Hanlon said in an email Tuesday to the campus community. “However, we take these allegations very seriously and are pursuing our own independent investigations in coordination with law enforcement officials.”

Heatherton and his colleagues did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Last week, a local attorney told the Valley News in West Lebanon that Heatherton was cooperating with Dartmouth’s investigation.