Photos: 1 million endure power outages as damaging Northeast storm unleashes hurricane-force winds



A powerful storm unleashed flooding and strong winds, which resulted in widespread power outages and travel disruptions, in the northeastern United States from Sunday to Monday.

The storm was a combination of tropical moisture from Philippe and a non-tropical system that converged on the Northeast. However, the main circulation from Philippe remained just off the coast.

Wind gusts reached hurricane-force (74 mph) in parts of New England. Gusts of 82 mph were measured in Mashpee, Massachusetts, and 78 mph just off the coast of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, at Isle of Shoals.

The smell of sap was in the air due to the amount of broken tree branches in New England.

At one time, close to 1 million utility customers were without power as falling tree limbs and whole trees took out power lines.

Strong winds and soggy soil contributed to train disruptions in the New York City suburbs.

Many areas across the Northeast received between 2 to 6 inches of rain from the storm.

The rain not only saturated NFL fans attending games, but also caused street and highway flooding in the mid-Atlantic.

Enough rain fell and ran off into area streams and rivers to lead to minor flooding in parts of New England and upstate New York. In parts of Pennsylvania, some small streams approached bankfull.

The storm also brought the first snow of the season to parts of the Appalachian Mountains, accumulating several inches at higher elevations.



#Breaking: A heartbreaking scene in Warren as a home is washed away down the Baker River. #wmur pic.twitter.com/okDEOCzEpD — David Sakowich (@dsakowich_WMUR) October 30, 2017

Winds gusting to 130 mph from near the top of the tower! #highwinds #exciting #nhwx #newx pic.twitter.com/al2rOvttbZ — MWObservatory (@MWObs) October 30, 2017

CAPE COD: video from the peak of the "hybrid storm" in Chatham, MA just after 4 am, winds gusting to 70 mph. Coverage for @accuweather #mawx pic.twitter.com/03vYiYOCMK — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) October 30, 2017





More images from scene of massive tree down in Wallingford. Neighbors call it “miracle” that driver is alive. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/VGIZmhMb9L — Justin Schecker (@jscheckerNBCCT) October 30, 2017

Canaan Valley Ski area in WV this morning. pic.twitter.com/9q4Auv86UN — Brett Anderson (@BrettAWX) October 30, 2017





m