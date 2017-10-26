Owner says condemned dogs ran off minutes after court ruling

The owner of two pit bulls that were ordered to be put down for killing a Boston terrier says the dogs got loose and ran off minutes after Maine's high court upheld the euthanasia order.

Winslow police Chief Shawn O'Leary called it "suspicious, to say the least."

The Morning Sentinel reports the dogs were being kept at the Humane Society in Waterville, but police say owner Danielle Jones was allowed to take them for a walk shortly after the court's decision was released Tuesday. When she returned, she said the dogs had run into the woods.

Jones couldn't be reached for comment on what happened.

The dogs were ordered to be euthanized after an attack in Winslow last year.

Information from: Morning Sentinel, http://www.onlinesentinel.com/