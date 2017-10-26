2 Georgia students threatened terror attack at high school, had hit list, police say

Two Georgia teenagers were arrested Wednesday after they planned to attack their classmates and faculty at their Atlanta-area high school in a plot discovered in one of their diaries, officials said.

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sgt. Marianne Kelley told reporters that 17-year-olds Alfred Dupree and Victoria McCurley face charges including criminal attempt to commit murder and criminal attempt to commit arson for threats against Etowah High School and its staff.

The arrests came after authorities found a journal belonging to Dupree with a list of targets at the school, according to police.

Kelley said investigators were tipped off by a community member who contacted police. Investigators later met with Dupree and his family Monday and learned of McCurley's involvement in the alleged plot, police said.

When authorities searched the homes of the two teenagers, they found firearms, a powdered substance, and a flammable incendiary device. The school is located about 30 miles north of Atlanta.

"The incendiary devices were described to us as flammable substances, it's been turned over to the [Georgia Bureau of Investigations] to be tested," Kelley said.

A neighbor of Dupree told FOX 5 Atlanta she saw a lot of police cars outside Dupree's home late Monday, and has known him since they were in elementary school.

"He was really into Legos and video games, he was kind of anti-social, but other than that he was really a nice kid," Christina Sovin said.

The principal of Etowah High School, Robert Horn, said in a letter to parents there are no other suspects, and "no active threat" against the school at this time.

"Immediate action and investigation began, and, as a result, two students are currently in custody," Horn wrote.

Parents at the school said the alleged plot is "terrifying."

"It's surreal," Blossom Lewis told FOX 5. "I'm glad they stopped them and they didn't take it to the next level."

Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said mental health may have been a factor, according to the Associated Press. Both teens were evaluated before being arrested and charged, with their first court appearance scheduled for noon Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.