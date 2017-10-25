Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Transportation

Officials: Security issue at Miami airport; suspect arrested

Associated Press

MIAMI –  Officials say an unspecified security incident has occurred at Miami International Airport and police have one suspect in custody.

Airport officials said in a tweet Wednesday that the situation was under control. There were no reports of injuries or shots fired.

Local television news reports showed a group of police officers standing around a person in handcuffs on the floor of the airport terminal.

No other details were immediately available.