Memorial service set for police diver who died in river

The K-9 partner of a fallen Buffalo police officer followed behind his handler's flag-draped casket as it was brought into a downtown arena for a memorial service.

The long motorcade ushering Officer Craig Lehner's body arrived at the Key Bank Center on Wednesday morning, pulled behind a police motorcycle.

The 34-year-old member of the Buffalo Police Department's underwater rescue team went missing during a training dive in the Niagara River on Oct. 13. His body was recovered after a five-day search.

Dozens of police K-9s and their handlers were among hundreds of police officers from New York and beyond who lined the route to the service.

Lehner's German shepherd, Shield, helped lead a procession of family members and elected officials inside.

Lehner also had served in the Army National Guard.