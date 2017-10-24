NFL Thursday Night Football: Cooler air to chill fans as Ravens host the Dolphins



The Miami Dolphins will travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens in this week's NFL Thursday Night Football game at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Dolphins and the Ravens last faced off in preseason game on Aug. 17, where the Ravens had an overwhelming win of 31-7.

Both teams have struggled health-wise, most notably the Dolphins missing starting quarterback Jay Cutler. Together, the two teams listed a total of 28 players on their injury reports as of Oct. 24.

Despite the high number of injuries, there will be no issues with weather conditions for the game. A clear sky is expected over Baltimore on Thursday night.

It will be a seasonably chilly evening. The pregame temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 50s F, with a kickoff temperature around 54. Temperatures are expected to fall to around 50 by the end of the game.





The wind will be under 5 mph for the most part, having no impact on the game. Fans should have sweatshirts or jackets for the chilly evening, but the lack of wind will prevent it from feeling too cold.



