'Mobile meth lab' in Walmart parking lot results in 3 arrests

Three people in North Carolina were arrested Saturday after they were caught inside a "mobile meth lab" in a Walmart parking lot.

Robert Harr, 29, Ashley Fisher, 26, and Randy Holmes Jr., 25, were arrested after an officer patrolling noticed them “acting suspiciously,” according to a Hope Mills Police Department Facebook post.

The officer scanned the license plates of the burgundy-colored Cadillac they were in only to discover that they were registered to a Ford Explorer.

Another officer reportedly went up to the vehicle to determine if it was stolen. It was then they spotted drug paraphernalia in the Cadillac’s back seat. A subsequent search of the car found “several empty soda bottles with attached hoses and white powdery substance in them.”

An investigation of the items by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) found that the items found in the car “were indeed components of a ‘mobile meth-lab,’” the Hope Mills Police Department said.

Harr, Fisher, and Holmes, were jailed at the Cumberland County Detention Center on bonds of $80,000 to $90,000 for several drug-related felonies.

Holmes was also charged with one felony count of maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of manufacturing a controlled substance.