Key West's 'Southernmost Point in the Continental USA' marker restored after Irma damage

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, artist Danny Acosta completes lettering the Southernmost Point in the Continental U.S.A. marker Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Key West, Fla. One of the most-photographed tourism icons in the Florida Keys was pummeled by Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10, stripping most of the paint and a large chunk of stucco. (Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

One of the most photographed tourism icons of Florida's Key West has been restored from severe damage suffered last month during Hurricane Irma.

Artists on Monday hand painted the final brush strokes on the "Southernmost Point in the Continental U.S.A." marker in the resort community.

The red, yellow, black and white marker, a massive 4-ton (3.6-metric ton) cement monument that resembles a giant marine navigational buoy, is located beside the Atlantic Ocean. It proclaims that Key West is 90 miles (145 kilometers) from Havana.

Irma pummeled the marker Sept. 10, knocking out a large piece of stucco and stripping much of its paint.

Despite damage to the marker, Key West was not seriously impacted by Hurricane Irma's passage through the Keys. The region reopened to visitors Oct. 1, although some harder-hit areas of the 125-mile (201-kilometer) island chain continue to recover.

