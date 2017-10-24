The death of Georgia inmate is being investigated

Georgia state investigators are probing the death of an inmate in the custody of a county sheriff's office.

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday that 28-year-old Shannon Ashley Rewis "developed medical issues" when he was being booked into the Coffee County Jail after being arrested in Douglas on probation violation charges Friday.

The Telegraph of Macon reports he was taken to a hospital, where he died at about 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Rewis's body was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Medical Examiner's Office in Macon for an autopsy. More details have not been released.

