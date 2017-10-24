College football: Pleasant conditions forecast as Stanford visits Oregon State



A Pac-12 battle will take place Thursday night in Corvallis, Oregon, as No. 20 Stanford heads north to face the Oregon State Beavers.

The weather is Corvallis should be "really nice" with clear skies and temperatures a bit above normal for late October, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Thompson.

"At kickoff, the temperature will be around 62 degrees Fahrenheit with a dip to around 53 by the end of the game," Thompson said.





For those looking to tailgate prior to the game, there will be plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the low 60s.

With cooler conditions expected for the evening, jackets or sweaters will be appropriate.

Stanford enters this contest with an overall record of 5-2, but is just 1-2 on the road this season. The Beavers are struggling this year with an overall record of 1-6.

m