Trump awards Medal of Honor to retired Army medic, Alabaman

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press

WASHINGTON –  President Donald Trump is awarding the Medal of Honor to a retired army medic from Alabama who risked his life during the Vietnam War to help wounded comrades.

Trump is giving the nation's highest military honor to retired Army Capt. Gary M. Rose of Huntsville during a White House ceremony.

The White House says the 70-year-old Rose was serving as a medic with the 5th Special Forces Group in September 1970 when he risked his life numerous times to help others during combat.

Rose will become the second person to receive the Medal of Honor from Trump.