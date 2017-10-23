Storm to bring blustery conditions, widespread snow to Rockies later this week



An expansive snow event is in store for the western United States beginning at midweek.

The start of the week will be marked by blustery, warm weather and sunshine throughout the West. By Wednesday, strong winds in the northern Rockies will mark the approach of a wintry system.

“A storm system will dive southward and provide blustery conditions, along with a quick period of snowfall across much of the northern Rockies and Front Range,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rossio.





This weather is expected to first blast Montana, Wyoming and the western Dakotas with snow and rain on Wednesday night.

With an anticipated snow level of about 5,000 feet, many places could have their first dusting snowfall of the year.

Accumulations are not expected to be especially disruptive; this storm will be notable because of the unusual track it’s expected to take.

After blowing through the interior Northwest, this system will continue southward along the spine of the Rocky Mountains.

Ski resorts from Montana’s Big Sky to Colorado’s Breckenridge and New Mexico’s Sipapu Ski Area will receive some welcome snowfall. All three locations are preparing to open for the season in November.

As the system tracks through Wyoming and Colorado and into New Mexico by Thursday night, a few hubs could have a taste of winter.

Residents of Casper and Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Fort Collins, Boulder and Denver, Colorado, can expect a couple inches of snow to fall before Halloween weekend rolls around.

Rossio pointed out that this storm will continue to pack a punch even after the snow has ended.

“Gusty winds and chilly conditions will follow this disturbance across much of the northern High Plains,” he said. “Winds will likely gust to 60 mph in some areas behind this disturbance Wednesday night into Thursday.”

It will be important for residents to make sure loose outdoor items are secured. Localized damage, and perhaps some power outages, are possible in strong wind events.

m