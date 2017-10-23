Ohio frat student pleads guilty in stabbing roommate over fast food argument

An Ohio college student admitted guilt on Monday to stabbing his roommate to death after an argument over fast food.

Kendal Scheid, 23, a student at the University of Akron, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter of his roommate, 23-year-old Duncan Unternaher.

He was set to go on trial on Monday for murder, but admitted guilt under an agreement with prosecutors for the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter, Akron Beacon Journal reported.

Both men were drunk last December and got into an argument about fast food they were eating at their shared apartment, authorities said. Authorities said Scheid grabbed a knife and stabbed his roommate in the chest.

Unternaher was taken to the hospital in critical condition following the incident but later succumbed to the injuries. The victim had a surgery and was placed on lung and heart assistance in an attempt to save his life, WKYC reported.

Scheid's attorney Don Malarcik described the event as an “tragic accident” and said that both men had been roommates for two years. They were also both members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

“Kendal and his family feel Duncan’s loss every day,” said the attorney. “This was a terrible, tragic accident — and Kendal is deeply remorseful.”

He is now facing up to 11 years behind the bars. His sentencing is set in December.

Scheid is free on a $60,000 bond and being surveilled by a GPS tracking device, the Journal reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.