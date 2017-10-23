Kids who warned of NY man 'stalking' them made it up, police say

Police in New York City said late Monday that two children who'd claimed a man was stalking them — and delivered a creepy note to their family — eventually admitted that they made it all up.

Police had tweeted out images of a man they said was connected to the case, as they urged anyone with information to step forward. A “person of interest” turned himself in, but police told Fox 5 he had no connection to the case.

The two children, an 8-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother, had claimed a man was following them at their Brooklyn home and as they headed to and from school, snapping photos while trying to hide out of sight, according to police.

Later that day, the children’s parents supposedly found a note in their mailbox that read, “Watch out. I am watching you!! Your daughter is cute.”

By Monday night, police told the news station the kids recanted their stories.