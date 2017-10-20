NYC man gets prison in hate-crime firebombings

Officials say a New York City man who told authorities that he disliked Muslims, Arabs and Hindus has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in a series of firebombings that damaged two houses of worship.

Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown announced the sentence Friday for Suraj Poonai Ray Lazier Lengend.

Lengend pleaded guilty last month to attempted arson as a hate crime. Nobody was hurt during the rampage on New Year's Day 2012.

A mosque, a Hindu temple, homes and a deli were damaged by the gasoline-filled Molotov cocktails.