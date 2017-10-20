Killer of Navajo Nation girl set to get life prison sentence

A man who pleaded guilty to the murder and sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl on the largest American Indian reservation is expected to receive a life prison sentence.

Tom Begaye was scheduled Friday to receive the sentence under a plea agreement for the May 2016 killing.

The case prompted calls to expand the Amber Alert system and the death penalty to U.S. tribal communities.

Authorities have said Begaye lured Ashlynne Mike and her brother into his van in May 2016 before he killed the girl and let the boy escape.

Ashlynne was reported missing but an Amber Alert did not go out until the next day.

Her body was found near the Arizona-New Mexico border.

The Navajo Nation and many other Native American tribes oppose the death penalty.