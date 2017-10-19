NFL week 7 forecasts: Showers to dampen play in London, Chicago and Miami

The seventh week of the NFL season will feature 14 games on Sunday and Monday, and only two of them will be played indoors.

The weekend is shaping up to be a good one in terms of weather conditions for most of the games. However, fans in Chicago and Miami and London could encounter some rainy weather.

Here are the forecasts for the full slate of week 7 games in the NFL.



Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings - 1 p.m. EDT





For any fans tailgating Sunday morning, a few showers will be in the area, so rain gear will be needed to stay comfortable.

As fans leave the game, they can expect a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the mid-60s.

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers - 1 p.m. EDT





While showers could dampen tailgating plans in Green Bay on Sunday, the weather will improve by the time the Packers and Saints take the field.

Temperatures in the morning will climb through the 50s to a temperature of 60 for kickoff. Temperatures will be in the middle 60s at the end of the game.

Winds may impact play as they will be out of the west at 7-14 mph with higher gusts possible.

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins - 1 p.m. EDT





Sunday will be warm and humid in Miami with a few showers around and perhaps a thunderstorm in spots.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are not expected, so a delay is unlikely. However, there could at least be a bit of rain for a time during the game; therefore, fans will want to bring rain gear just to be safe.

The kickoff temperature will be 87 degrees Fahrenheit, with similar temperatures through the game.

Winds out of the east-southeast at 10-20 mph with some higher gusts could make the passing and kicking games more difficult at times.

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears - 1 p.m. EDT





It will be cloudy throughout the day as the Bears host the Panthers at Soldier Field. Fans tailgating before the game will want to prepare for rain as showers will be around for much of the morning.

Showers will also persist through much of the game, which could lead to slippery field conditions.

The high will hover in the low 60s at kickoff and rise to the upper 60s at the end of the game.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (in London, England) - 1 p.m. EDT





The Cardinals and Rams will take their divisional battle overseas as the NFL plays for the third time in England this season.

Fans will want to have rain gear on hand as a couple of showers will be around for the game at Twickenham Stadium.

Plenty of clouds will accompany the showers as well with temperatures throughout the game in the lower 50s F.

In addition to the rain, gusty westerly winds of 15-25 mph will pose a challenge to the passing and kicking games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills - 1 p.m. EDT





Bills and Buccaneers fans in Orchard Park, New York, can look forward to beautiful weather for football.

For fans tailgating ahead of the game, temperatures will start out in the lower 60s, rising to 71 for kickoff.

Temperatures will rise to a high of 74 during the game with sunshine and a few clouds.

Players will have to contend with a wind out of the south-southwest at 8-16 mph, which may have some impact the game.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts - 1 p.m. EDT





The Jaguars will face the Colts in a showdown of AFC South rivals.

For morning tailgaters, temperatures will rise through the 60s; as fans leave the game, highs will be near 70.

There will be a chance for an afternoon shower, which may keep the retractable roof closed.

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns - 1 p.m. EDT.





In an AFC North-South clash, the Tennessee Titans will travel to Cleveland to face the Browns this Sunday.

It will be an unseasonably warm day as temperatures rise from the 60s in the morning to near 70 at kickoff.

The temperature will continue to climb into the low 70s throughout the game with partly cloudy skies overhead.

Showers are in store for the day but should hold off until after the game. Winds will gust up to 20 mph from the south, which could create a slight headwind for teams driving into the southwestern end zone.

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers - 4:05 p.m. EDT





The Cowboys will travel to Santa Clara this week to play the winless 49ers in an NFC East-West matchup.

A gorgeous day is in store for fans and players heading to Santa Clara with plenty of sunshine expected.

For tailgaters, the temperature will start in the middle 50s during the morning and rise to the lower 70s at kickoff. Temperatures will peak just shy of 80 by the end of the game.

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers - 4:25 p.m. EDT





It will be warm and sunny in Pittsburgh for the divisional matchup between the Bengals and the Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

Pittsburgh's average temperature is around 60 for late October. The temperature at kickoff will be in the mid-70s, falling to the upper 60s by the end of the game.

Tailgaters before the game will need to hydrate properly due to the above-normal warmth.

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants - 4:25 p.m. EDT





The Giants will host the Seahawks this week for a NFC East-West matchup.

Sunny and mild conditions are expected in East Rutherford with a high near 70 at kickoff. By the end of the game, temperatures will fall into the upper 60s.

Conditions will be dry with light winds up to 12 mph.

Denver Broncos at San Diego Chargers - 4:25 p.m. EDT





As the Chargers and Broncos renew their AFC West rivalry, they will do so while playing in sunny and warm conditions.

There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day, so sunscreen will be a must. Temperatures will rise through the 60s and 70s during the morning, reaching the upper 80s by kickoff.

Fans and players will need to take extra care to stay hydrated as temperatures this high are around 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal for late October.

Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots - 8:30 p.m. EDT





The Falcons will take on the Patriots at Foxborough this weekend in an NFC-AFC battle.

The chilly air that is typical in Foxborough this time of year will be absent on Sunday night. It will be dry and mild with a kickoff temperature near 60, falling into the upper 50s through the game.

A light jacket should be sufficient to keep most fans comfortable.

As fans tailgate during the day, there will be a mixture of clouds and sun with temperatures climbing into the lower 70s.

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles - 8:30 p.m. EDT Monday





A rematch of Week 1 is set to take place in south Philadelphia on Monday night as the Redskins head north to face the Eagles.

Leading up to the 8:30 p.m. kickoff, it will be a partly sunny day with temperatures in the upper 70s. By kickoff, highs will be in the low 70s and temperatures will remain steady during the game.



