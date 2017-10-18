Off-duty NYPD cop exposed himself to two girls, police say

An off-duty New York City police officer was arrested Tuesday after allegedly exposing himself to two young girls who were on their way to a Bible study class in the Bronx, police said.

Officer Adam Fridson, 43, was seen on surveillance video stepping out of a Subaru as he approached the sisters, ages 7 and 12, around 4:10 p.m. Oct. 4, the New York Daily News reported police as saying.

According to Assistant District Attorney Allison Riesel, Fridson “got out of his car unzipped his fly, took out his penis and approached the two young girls.”

Fridson is then seen returning to his car and driving away.

The girls continued to the church and reported the incident to their mother, who called 911.

After police released the surveillance video, an unidentified officer recognized Fridson as the man in the footage, police said.

Fridson faced similar accusations in 2011 when he allegedly exposed himself to a 9-year-old girl at a Costco store in Westchester County, police said. The mother did not want to pursue charges.

Fridson is being charged with public lewdness and acting in a manner injurious to a child.