Maryland shooting: Manhunt for gunman after 3 killed, 2 critically wounded

The man believed to have killed three people in a "targeted attack" near a Maryland business is also suspected in a later shooting in Delaware, as the police dragnet to catch him intensified Wednesday across three states.

The shooter was identified by Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler as 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince.

"We have lost three lives so far this morning in Harford County," Gahler said at a news conference, adding it was not a random shooting but a "targeted attack."

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood, located about 20 miles northeast of Baltimore. Shots rang out around 8:58 a.m., according to Gahler.

All five of the victims are believed to have been employees of Advance Granite Solutions, according to Gahler. Prince is believed to have used a single hand gun in the shooting, he added.

“There's an individual out there on the loose who committed one of the most heinous acts we've ever seen in our county, certainly we consider him armed and dangerous,” Dahler told reporters.

Police later linked Prince to a second shooting in Wilmington, Del., located about 55 miles away, though the circumstances of that incident were not immediately known. The Delaware shooting took place on the 2800 block of Northeast Boulevard in Wilmington, FOX 29 reported.

The Wilmington Police Department said Prince "is known to have family in the Wilmington area."

"He is a danger to anyone he encounters" - Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler

Gahler said Prince worked at Advanced Granite Solutions, a home improvement company, for about four months and was scheduled to be at work Wednesday. The owner of the company Barak Caba, told The Associated Press he was a machine operator, but was shaken and would not provide additional details.

A former co-worker of Prince's told The Baltimore Sun that the suspect was also fired from a different job earlier this year after he allegedly attacked a separate employee.

After Prince was fired, the man said Prince came back to the business several times and once went to see him directly and cursed and yelled at him. The co-worker later filed a restraining order against Prince with the Hartford County District Court.

In the application for the order, the man wrote: "I felt very threatened because he is a big guy and very aggressive on me."

The man said Prince did not get physical with him, but wrote: "I do not want to wait until he will."

A Hartford County District Court judge denied the order.

Prince may be driving a 2008 Black GMC Acadia SUV with a Delaware Registration of PC64273, according to Maryland State Police, who warned "use extreme caution if you see him."

"He is a danger to anyone he encounters," Gahler said.

Federal law enforcement officials told Fox News the FBI is assisting local law enforcement partners, and that the shooting "looks like" workplace violence and not a terrorism incident.

"State helicopters are in the air and State Troopers are on the ground from multiple barracks," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan posted to Facebook. "I ask all citizens - especially those in this area - to please remain vigilant, and if you think you may have any information about this terrible crime, please call 911 immediately."

Two victims from the shooting were taken to Shock Trauma hospital in Baltimore and are listed in critical condition, the facility said on Twitter. Hogan, speaking during a break from a meeting of a state board, said the survivors had gunshot wounds to the head.

Businesses in the area were on lockdown as a result of the shooting.

A business owner told FOX45 Baltimore police told them there was an active shooter, and to go back inside the building.

Steve Chetelat, who works at KC flooring near the scene of the shooting, told FOX45 he heard "a lot of people yelling, and screaming" in some sort of argument before police arrived at the scene. '

Some schools in the area have also been placed in modified lockdown as a result of police activity.

Special agents from Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Baltimore Field Division are at the office park to assist local law enforcement, the agency said.

The business park is just south of the Interstate 95 interchange with Route 24.

The sheriff said Prince had a criminal record, but he didn't know the extent of it. According to online court records, Prince lived in Elkton -- about 35 miles from the shooting scene -- as recently as last month.

The sheriff said authorities checked an Elkton home after the shooting, but Prince was not there.

Fox News Jake Gibson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.