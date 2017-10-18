Maryland shooting: 3 dead, 2 in critical condition in 'targeted attack'

Three people were killed and two others were in critical condition after a "targeted attack" by a gunman at a business north of Baltimore early Wednesday, officials said.

The suspect was not in custody and police had launched a dragnet for the shooter, identified by Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler as 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince.

"We have lost three lives so far this morning in Harford County," Gahler said at a news conference, adding it was not a random shooting but a "targeted attack."

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood, located about 20 miles northeast of Baltimore. Shots rang out around 8:58 a.m., according to Gahler.

All five of the victims are believed to have been employees of Advance Granite Solutions, according to Gahler. Prince is believed to have used a single hand gun in the shooting, he added.

“There's an individual out there on the loose who committed one of the most heinous acts we've ever seen in our county, certainly we consider him armed and dangerous,” Dahler told reporters.

Police believe Prince is "associated" with the business, but were not sure of his employment status. The owner of Advanced Granite Solutions, a home improvement company, told the Associated Press in a brief phone interview Prince has been an employee for four months, and was a machine operator.

Barak Caba was shaken and would not provide additional details, according to the AP.

Prince may be driving a 2008 Black GMC Acadia SUV with a Delaware Registration of PC064273, according to Maryland State Police, who warned "use extreme caution if you see him."

The FBI is assisting local authorities to find Prince. Investigators are currently treating the shooting as a case of workplace violence and don't see ties to terrorism, Dave Fitz, a spokesman for the Baltimore FBI field office, told the AP.

"State helicopters are in the air and State Troopers are on the ground from multiple barracks," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan posted to Facebook. "I ask all citizens - especially those in this area - to please remain vigilant, and if you think you may have any information about this terrible crime, please call 911 immediately."

Two victims from the shooting were taken to Shock Trauma hospital in Baltimore and are listed in critical condition, the facility said on Twitter. Hogan, speaking during a break from a meeting of a state board, said the survivors had gunshot wounds to the head.

Businesses in the area were on lockdown as a result of the shooting.

A business owner told FOX45 Baltimore police told them there was an active shooter, and to go back inside the building.

Steve Chetelat, who works at KC flooring near the scene of the shooting, told FOX45 he heard "a lot of people yelling, and screaming" in some sort of argument before police arrived at the scene. '

Some schools in the area have also been placed in modified lockdown as a result of police activity.

Special agents from Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Baltimore Field Division are at the office park to assist local law enforcement, the agency said.

The business park is just south of the Interstate 95 interchange with Route 24.

The sheriff said Prince had a criminal record, but he didn't know the extent of it. According to online court records, Prince lived in Elkton -- about 35 miles from the shooting scene -- as recently as last month.

The sheriff said authorities checked an Elkton home after the shooting, but Prince was not there.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.