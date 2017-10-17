CNN's Chris Cuomo starting HLN series on gritty topics

CNN's Chris Cuomo is hearkening back to his newsmagazine days. Starting Friday, he's hosting a new series on the sister HLN network that focuses on hot-button issues like the opioid crisis, illegal immigration and the sex trade.

The documentary series "Inside with Chris Cuomo" doesn't affect his morning job as co-host of CNN's "New Day."

Cuomo used to co-host ABC's "Primetime Live" newsmagazine before moving to CNN in 2013. He said there's a mandate for serious journalism in serious times, and he hopes to do his part.

HLN, at one time the Headline News network, is revamping to focus on crime and investigative programming.