At least 4 killed after plane crashes off Ivory Coast amid thunderstorm

A cargo plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off West Africa’s Ivory Coast shortly after taking off in a thunderstorm on Saturday morning.

At least 4 people have died in the crash, but some of the crew may have survived, according to BBC News.

No details have emerged on exactly how many people were onboard the plane.



Crash of a Moldovan AN-26 cargo plane after take off from Abidjan airport



Crews have been able to retrieve the bodies from the wrecked plane as debris from the crash swept back towards the shore.

The aircraft took off from Port-Bouet Airport in Abidjan around the midmorning hours on Saturday.

Rain and thunderstorms were occurring during takeoff, according to weather observations from the airport. Wind speeds reached as high as 30 km/h (18 mph) during the storm.

