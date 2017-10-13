The Latest: Sheriff says Ohio slayings suspect was worn out

The Latest on the search for a suspect in four southern Ohio slayings (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

A sheriff says the suspect in the deadly shootings of a 7-year-old boy and three adults was unarmed and ready to give up when officers arrested him as he walked down a road in far southern Ohio.

Twenty-three-year-old Arron Lawson had been the subject of a manhunt in Lawrence County since authorities said he fled into the woods Thursday, shortly after midnight.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeffery Lawless says Lawson is an outdoorsman and hunter but seemed "worn out from being out in the elements" and didn't flee when confronted Friday.

The sheriff wouldn't disclose what Lawson said to the arresting officers.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Lawson has an attorney.

He was arrested roughly 12 miles (19 kilometers) south of the trailer home where the bodies were found.

___

11:55 a.m.

A sheriff says the suspect in the deadly shootings of a 7-year-old boy and three adults has been arrested after a manhunt in far southern Ohio that lasted more than a day.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeffery Lawless says 23-year-old Arron Lawson was arrested without incident Friday morning while walking along a road after authorities got a tip from someone who spotted him.

Lawson is being held on charges of murder and aggravated murder. It wasn't immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

He was arrested roughly 12 miles (19 kilometers) south of where authorities found three adults dead in a house trailer on Wednesday evening and later found the boy's body, apparently hidden.

A fourth adult who was stabbed at the home fled and was flown to a hospital.

___

10 a.m.

Several school districts near Ohio's southern tip have canceled classes over safety concerns amid the manhunt for a suspect in four slayings, including the shooting of a 7-year-old boy.

Warrants have been issued for 23-year-old Arron Lawson on three counts of murder and one count of aggravated murder. He was still at large Friday.

Lawrence County's sheriff says deputies spotted Lawson early Thursday in Ironton but lost him after a brief chase when he ran into the woods in the dark.

Authorities had found three adults dead in a house trailer Wednesday evening. The sheriff says the search for a boy missing from the home ended with authorities later finding him dead there, his body apparently hidden.

A fourth adult who was stabbed at the home fled and was flown to a hospital.

___

12:45 a.m.

A manhunt is underway in Ohio for a suspect in the shooting deaths of four people including a 7-year-old boy.

Warrants have been issued for 23-year-old Arron Lawson for three counts of murder and one count of aggravated murder.

Lawrence County sheriff's deputies found the bodies of three adults inside a house trailer Wednesday evening. While at the scene, they were told that a 7-year-old boy also lived there and had not been seen.

Authorities issued a missing-child alert and spent hours searching for Devin Holston only to find the child dead inside the same house trailer, his body apparently hidden.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeffery Lawless says a fourth adult who came upon the crime scene after work was stabbed there and fled to seek help.