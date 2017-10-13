'You are my slave:' School's Civil War Day sparks mom's ire

A new battle line has formed in the national debate over Civil War flags and symbols.

This time, it's at a Georgia school not far from a mountaintop where Confederate soldiers fired their cannons at Union troops more than a century ago.

The school near Kennesaw Mountain last month invited fifth-graders to dress up as characters from the Civil War.

The mother of a 10-year-old black child says a white student dressed as a plantation owner approached him and said, "You are my slave."

Corrie Davis says she wants Cobb County school officials to understand the pain that caused her son. She also wants Big Shanty Intermediate School to stop the annual Civil War dress-up day.

Davis plans to speak out at the next scheduled school board meeting Oct. 26.