Sunny, dry conditions to unfold for most of Week 6 NFL games

The halfway point of the NFL regular season is approaching quickly, and divisional and playoff races are starting to take shape.

Most of this weekend's outdoor games will be played under the backdrop of sunny and dry conditions, but fans in Jacksonville may experience a shower or two during the game.

Here is a look at the weather conditions for the Sunday and Monday night NFL games during Week 6:





Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons - Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT





It will be partly sunny, warm and humid outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday afternoon in Atlanta as the Dolphins visit the Falcons.

For those tailgating outside prior to kickoff, temperatures will be quickly rising through the 70s under a partly sunny sky.

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings - Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT





It will be cloudy, cool and damp outside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

For pregame tailgaters, it will be in the middle to upper 40s with spotty light rain or drizzle possible.

Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints - Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT





It will be partly sunny, warm and muggy outside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s along with an east wind of 5-10 mph. With the high humidity levels, AccuWeather RealFeel® temperatures will be well into the 90s.

New England Patriots at New York Jets - Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT





Jets and Patriots fans will experience a partly sunny and unseasonably warm and humid Sunday afternoon in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

A kickoff temperature of 77 will rise to around 80 by game's end. A south-southwest wind of 6-12 mph should not have any important impact on the playing conditions.

Morning temperatures in the upper 60s will rise to 75 by noon. It will be dry, partly sunny and humid for tailgaters.

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins - Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT





Partly sunny, warm and muggy weather will unfold for the game at FedEx Field between the 49ers and the Redskins.

Pregame temperature will be in the upper 60s, rising to near 80 at kickoff and into the low 80s by the second half. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal for early October in Washington, D.C.

Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens - Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT





The Baltimore Ravens will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon M&T Bank Stadium.

Conditions will be warm, muggy and partly sunny for the game. The kickoff temperature will be 79 and will rise into the lower 80s by the second half of the game. The normal high this time of year in Baltimore is only 69.

AccuWeather RealFeel® temperatures can be as high as the upper 80s during the game.

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans - Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT





The roof on NRG Stadium will likely be closed as it will be partly sunny and humid with near-record warmth in Houston on Sunday. The expected high of 91 would only be 1 degree shy of the record high of 92, set in 2015.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals - Sunday at 4:05 p.m. EDT





It will be sunny and warm Sunday afternoon in Glendale as the Buccaneers and Cardinals face off. The roof is likely to be closed given the warmth expected for the game. Temperatures outside will be in the upper 80s at kickoff and will rise to the lower 90s by game's end.

Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars - Sunday at 4:05 p.m. EDT





Conditions will be seasonably warm and humid Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville with a mix of clouds and sun at kickoff. Temperatures in the middle 80s to start the game but will fall to the upper 70s by the fourth quarter.

Although much of the game will be dry, there could be a shower or two during the game. The best chance for a shower will come during the first half.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EDT





Fans at Arrowhead Stadium should look forward to sunny, breezy and comfortably cool conditions.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s for the game. However, clouds will give way to some sun, and the game itself will be dry and partly sunny by midday.

There will be some clouds around and perhaps a lingering sprinkle or shower prior to the game which could dampen tailgating activities.

The wind will be from the northwest at 10-18 mph during much of the game. Teams driving toward the northwestern end zone of Arrowhead will be passing and kicking into the wind, putting them at a disadvantage.

Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders - Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EDT





Sunny and comfortable weather will greet Chargers and Raiders fans in Oakland on Sunday afternoon.

Morning temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 50s and will rise to near 70 at kickoff before reaching the mid-70s by the game's end.

New York Giants at Denver Broncos - Sunday at 8:30 p.m. EDT





The Giants and Broncos will face off Sunday night in Denver, where the city has experienced snow throughout the week. However, snow will not be an issue for the game.

Kickoff will be right around sunset, and a mainly clear sky is expected throughout the game. Pregame temperatures will be around 60 degrees Fahrenheit but will steadily drop into the 40s during the second half.

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans - Sunday at 8:30 p.m. EDT





Following a warm and humid weekend in Nashville, typical fall weather will move in just in time for the Monday Night Football matchup between the Colts and Titans.

Pregame temperatures will be in the 60s, with a kickoff temperature of 63 expected. Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s by the fourth quarter with a light, cool breeze at times out of the north at 5-10 mph.

