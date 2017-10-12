Hotel-casino cancels gun show after Vegas shooting

A hotel-casino in Reno, Nevada, has canceled a gun show scheduled this weekend in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The Rocky Mountain Gun Show had been scheduled to run Friday through Sunday at the Grand Sierra Resort.

Resort officials said in a statement that the Reno stop for the event that tours the western United States has been canceled out of respect for the victims of the killings.

Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured when Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of The Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Oct. 1.