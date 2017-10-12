College basketball coach pleads no contest in concert fight

An assistant basketball coach at the University of Rhode Island has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor in connection with a fight involving team members at an on-campus concert.

The Providence Journal reports that Tyron Boswell pleaded no contest Thursday to disorderly conduct at 4th Division District Court. A judge ordered the charge to be dismissed if he can maintain good behavior for a year. Boswell also was ordered to pay $96.50 in court costs.

Police arrested Boswell on Sept. 14 at a Migos concert at the Ryan Center. Police say he tried to break up a fight in a bathroom but started yelling and swearing. Police say he also struggled with officers.

Athletic department officials had no immediate comment Thursday.

Boswell is expected to be reinstated from administrative leave.

