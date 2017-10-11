Woman who dug up dad's grave for real will gets prison again

A New Hampshire woman who spent time in prison for digging up her father's grave in search of his "real will" has been sent back after violating her parole conditions.

The Caledonian-Record reports Melanie Nash was sentenced to 1½ to three years in prison after a hearing Sept. 26. Prosecutors say Nash violated her parole when she contacted her sister, Suzie Nash, and threatened her over their father's estate.

Nash had previously been sentenced to 1½ to three years in 2015 for ransacking her father's grave in Colebrook. Police said Nash felt she was shorted in her share of the inheritance after her father, businessman Eddie Nash, died in 2004.

Nash had been released early in 2016.

