Official: Black doll hung by neck in locker room was prank

A superintendent says a black baby doll hanging from a suburban Philadelphia high school locker room with a tie around its neck was a prank between white and black athletes, not a hate crime.

Cathy Taschner, Superintendent of the Coatesville Area School District, tells WCAU-TV students still face discipline over it.

She says members of the Coatesville Area High School boys cross country team first put the doll into an open ceiling tile in the locker room. It sat there for several weeks until one student put a tie around its neck and hung it from the ceiling.

The superintendent says school officials were first concerned the doll was intended to cause racial intimidation. After interviewing team members, she says it was determined to be a "foolish prank."

___

Information from: WCAU-TV, http://www.nbc10.com